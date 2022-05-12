Analysts Expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.70 million and the highest is $3.00 million. Spero Therapeutics reported sales of $7.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $15.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $18.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.09). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 491.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

SPRO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.92.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 39,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $208,169.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,321,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,883,250.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO remained flat at $$1.70 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 507,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,000. The company has a market capitalization of $55.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.87. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $19.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99.

About Spero Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.