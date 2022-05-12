Analysts Expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to Post -$0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) will report ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.55). Splunk reported earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $0.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.57.

SPLK traded up $5.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.76. 4,427,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,179. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.32. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.00.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,269 shares of company stock worth $392,490 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.