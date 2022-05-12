Analysts Expect Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $380.38 Million

Analysts expect Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $380.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $365.16 million and the highest is $395.54 million. Tripadvisor reported sales of $235.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRIP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.71. The stock had a trading volume of 46,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,528. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

