Analysts Issue Forecasts for Edgewell Personal Care Co’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edgewell Personal Care in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

EPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

NYSE EPC opened at $34.74 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Edgewell Personal Care (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.