Analysts Set Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) PT at $61.25

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

KOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,546. The firm has a market cap of $91.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $59.07.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.3528 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is currently 73.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 444,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 174,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

