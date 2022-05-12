Analysts Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Target Price at $113.00

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.00.
EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $146,292.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $215,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ EXAS opened at $48.20 on Monday. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.46.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.
About Exact Sciences (Get Rating)
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.
