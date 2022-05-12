Analysts Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Target Price at $113.00

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $146,292.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $215,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6,721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after buying an additional 116,684 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $48.20 on Monday. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.46.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

