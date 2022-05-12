Analysts Set M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) PT at $223.70

Shares of M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.70.

MGPUF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M&G from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 215 ($2.65) to GBX 250 ($3.08) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC raised M&G from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on M&G from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 275 ($3.39) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded M&G from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.84) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, AlphaValue raised M&G to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $2.56 on Monday. M&G has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

