Analysts Set Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) PT at $11.20

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.20.
NDLS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones bought 29,000 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NDLS stock opened at $5.81 on Monday. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. The company has a market cap of $266.30 million, a PE ratio of -290.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.46.
Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Noodles & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)
Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.
