Analysts Set Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Price Target at GBX 1,160

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,160 ($14.30).

A number of analysts have recently commented on POLY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.88) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($20.34) to GBX 1,400 ($17.26) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.26) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.41) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “suspended” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Polymetal International stock traded down GBX 13.60 ($0.17) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 235 ($2.90). 1,397,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019,977. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of GBX 92.02 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,737 ($21.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 230.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 865.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.45. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

