Analysts Set Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) PT at GBX 177

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 177 ($2.18).

SRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.28) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.34) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.00) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 117,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.85), for a total transaction of £176,409 ($217,493.53).

LON SRP opened at GBX 146.40 ($1.80) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 143.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 136.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06. Serco Group has a 12-month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 155 ($1.91). The firm has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.09%.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

