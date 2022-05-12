Analysts’ Upgrades for May 12th (AEL, AI, AMBA, ARCC, ATSG, AUDC, AXTI, BANC, BCOR, BGCP)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, May 12th:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing products that address the medical challenge of increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options in the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer. With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening conditions. “

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Calix provides the cloud, software platforms, systems and services required for communications service providers to simplify their business, excite their subscribers and grow their value. “

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. is engaged in providing corporate and retail banking products and services primarily in China. Its services include accepting deposits from public, granting term loans, settlement, bills discounting, issuing financial bonds, underwriting and trading government bonds. It also provides inter-bank lending and borrowing, letter of credit and guarantees, collection and payment, insurance agency services, safety deposit box services, foreign exchange, international settlement, foreign currency placement, foreign currency bills acceptance and discounting. In addition, it involves in treasury businesses for proprietary purpose and on behalf of customers. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

