Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of AVXL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.75. 26,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,295. The company has a market cap of $596.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.93. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,325,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,561,000 after purchasing an additional 63,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,496,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 16,634 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1,091.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 398,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 272,791 shares in the last quarter. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

