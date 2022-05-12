Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.
Shares of AVXL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.75. 26,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,295. The company has a market cap of $596.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.93. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.
About Anavex Life Sciences (Get Rating)
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.
