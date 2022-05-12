Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,334 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $9,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 340,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 98,464 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

