Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Holdings Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $75,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Anthem by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,729,000 after purchasing an additional 161,927 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after purchasing an additional 330,942 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Anthem by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,886,000 after purchasing an additional 535,038 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Anthem by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,337,000 after purchasing an additional 130,565 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.23.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $8.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $479.14. 11,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,535. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.16%.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

