Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.79) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($19.11) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($16.03) to GBX 1,500 ($18.49) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($16.64) to GBX 1,340 ($16.52) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,645 ($20.28) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,453.89 ($17.92).

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,326.50 ($16.35) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £13.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.52. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($14.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,843.50 ($22.73). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,602.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,464.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.68%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

