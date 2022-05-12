Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

AIRC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $43.69 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 99.27% and a return on equity of 40.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In related news, Director Ann Sperling purchased 758 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.67 per share, with a total value of $39,923.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Rayis purchased 500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,349 shares of company stock worth $267,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,781 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $78,330,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $75,144,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,863,000 after acquiring an additional 799,670 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,244,000 after acquiring an additional 507,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

