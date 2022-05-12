Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.70

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 25608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 66.05 and a quick ratio of 66.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 70.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 53,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 29,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

