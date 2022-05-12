Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,385,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 135,154 shares during the quarter. Aptiv makes up 0.7% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 1.62% of Aptiv worth $723,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $91.49. 2,671,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,410. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $88.15 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

