Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 430.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,241 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of ACGL opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.43. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.