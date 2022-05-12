Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 206.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $84.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

