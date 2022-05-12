Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Arco Platform worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Arco Platform by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP grew its position in shares of Arco Platform by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 633,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 219,124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arco Platform by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.
ARCE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Arco Platform in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.
Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.58). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Arco Platform Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arco Platform (ARCE)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.