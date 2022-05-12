Argus Boosts Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $104.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Argus from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XOM. Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.10.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $86.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $92.05. The firm has a market cap of $365.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,494,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,632,000 after acquiring an additional 164,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

