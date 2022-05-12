Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Holdings Raised by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,265,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949,143 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned 0.41% of Arista Networks worth $181,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 381.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,655,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,529,000 after buying an additional 2,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,348,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,665,000 after buying an additional 1,756,612 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,445,000 after buying an additional 1,490,666 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,494,000 after buying an additional 1,025,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,452,000 after buying an additional 933,163 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.61.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 9,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $1,146,726.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 9,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $1,158,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 650,195 shares of company stock worth $78,218,499 over the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $103.80. 44,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,377. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.33 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.