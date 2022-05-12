Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Shares Down 0.4%

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 114 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.42). Approximately 274,407 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 157,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.50 ($1.42).

The company has a market cap of £148.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 115.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 122.93. The company has a current ratio of 75.64, a quick ratio of 74.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX)

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

