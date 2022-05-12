Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Releases Earnings Results

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 362.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

ARWR stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.26. The company had a trading volume of 60,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,810. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $93.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.41.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,246,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

