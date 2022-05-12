Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $18,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,740. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.50 and a 1 year high of $187.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.30.

In other news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

