Asante Gold (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Rating) were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 1.30 and last traded at 1.30. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.40.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Asante Gold in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Asante Gold alerts:

About Asante Gold (OTCMKTS:ASGOF)

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold properties in the Republic of Ghana. Its principal property is the Kubi Mining Lease located in south west Ghana. The company also holds an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in Bibiani gold mine located in Ghana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.