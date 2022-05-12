Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS.
ASND stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,365,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,707. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.85 and its 200-day moving average is $123.42. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $178.71.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.
