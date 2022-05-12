Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,100

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,500 ($80.14) to GBX 6,100 ($75.21) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,230 ($64.48) to GBX 4,770 ($58.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($81.99) to GBX 5,940 ($73.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,050 ($62.26) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,420.56 ($66.83).

Shares of AHT stock opened at GBX 3,836 ($47.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,686.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,352.92. The stock has a market cap of £17.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,695 ($45.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,572 ($81.03).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

