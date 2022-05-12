Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $210.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ashtead Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ashtead Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($73.97) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,230 ($64.48) to GBX 4,770 ($58.81) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($80.14) to GBX 6,100 ($75.21) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,406.00.

ASHTY stock remained flat at $$187.86 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 58,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,851. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.88. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $185.62 and a 1-year high of $349.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 15.46%. Equities analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

