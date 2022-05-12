ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Trading Down 11.5%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 11.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.11 and last traded at $16.11. 63,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 682% from the average session volume of 8,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.86.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

