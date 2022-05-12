Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.10–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.00 million-$20.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.43 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Shares of Asure Software stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,317. The firm has a market cap of $119.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.97. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Asure Software by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 102.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.