Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of AVIR stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of -0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 249.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 88,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.