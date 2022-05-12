Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Athenex had a negative net margin of 166.68% and a negative return on equity of 105.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

ATNX opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Athenex has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Athenex by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 3,999.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,365 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Athenex by 46.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 87,769 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Athenex in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Athenex by 432.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATNX. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Athenex from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral paclitaxel and encequidar, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in cutaneous angiosarcoma, advanced gastric cancer, and advanced solid malignancies.

