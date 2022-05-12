Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlanticus had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 83.48%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC traded up $2.66 on Thursday, reaching $34.64. 3,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,001. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATLC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $91.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanticus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

In related news, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mitchell Saunders sold 2,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Atlanticus by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 337.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

