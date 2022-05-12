Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.04

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 12375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

ATCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). Atlas had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlas by 21.0% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in Atlas by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Atlas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,121,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,369,000 after purchasing an additional 201,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Atlas by 11.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Company Profile (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

