Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $161.67

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $161.67 and last traded at $165.38, with a volume of 10153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $169.28.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Atlassian from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.79.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

