Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.63. 229,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,376. Atreca has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Atreca by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Atreca by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Atreca by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Atreca by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

