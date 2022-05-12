AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 139.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,759 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of AtriCure worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AtriCure by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in AtriCure by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in AtriCure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in AtriCure by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 15,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 1,351.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATRC. StockNews.com downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

AtriCure stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,812. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.19. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $112,698.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,807 shares of company stock worth $394,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

