Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aura Biosciences’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.76) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aura Biosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aura Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Aura Biosciences stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,186. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19. Aura Biosciences has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $26.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,620,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Aura Biosciences by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 51.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

