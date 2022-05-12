Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Posts Earnings Results

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.09. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $33.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,006 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 97,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

