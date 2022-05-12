Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) were up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.00 and last traded at C$2.98. Approximately 805,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,809,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACB shares. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price (up previously from C$5.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of C$680.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.14.

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$68.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurora Cannabis news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total value of C$36,719.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$168,169.94.

About Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

