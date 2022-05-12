Auto (AUTO) Trading Down 58.4% Over Last 7 Days

Auto (AUTO) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Auto coin can now be purchased for approximately $130.76 or 0.00445570 BTC on exchanges. Auto has a total market capitalization of $6.93 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Auto has traded 58.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,254.79 or 0.99690073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002087 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

