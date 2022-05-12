Avanti Acquisition (NYSE:AVAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 16,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 188,538 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $9.87.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Avanti Acquisition by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,951,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 249,900 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Avanti Acquisition by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

