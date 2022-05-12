Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.62 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Avaya updated its Q3 guidance to $0.48-$0.56 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.09-$2.25 EPS.
AVYA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 364,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07. Avaya has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $29.55.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVYA. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Avaya from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Avaya from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.11.
About Avaya (Get Rating)
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.
