Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48-$0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $685-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.31 million.Avaya also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.09-$2.25 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on AVYA. BWS Financial cut shares of Avaya from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avaya from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Avaya from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avaya from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.11.

AVYA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $500.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.60. Avaya has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avaya will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Avaya by 1,801.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Avaya by 3,191.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Avaya by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avaya by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Avaya by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

