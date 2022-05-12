Aviva PLC Acquires 9,077 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $14,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $37.59 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

