Aviva PLC Boosts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $14,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,754,000 after purchasing an additional 187,448 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.4% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,006,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,305,000 after purchasing an additional 54,710 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,444,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,272,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in MetLife by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife stock opened at $64.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $73.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.29 and a 200 day moving average of $65.96.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.