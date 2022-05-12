Aviva PLC Buys 5,230 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,764 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $12,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 793,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,182,000 after acquiring an additional 47,025 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,173 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

Shares of DVN opened at $64.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,880 shares of company stock worth $11,779,273. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

