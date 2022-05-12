Aviva PLC Cuts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,993 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 19,341 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 22,620 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $3,208,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 83,788 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after buying an additional 23,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $120.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.53. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $369,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,826.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,859 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

